As Treehouse Foods (THS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Lowered Position; Geode Capital Management Cut Its Position in Archer (ADM) by $2.56 Million as Shares Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 59,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 8.07 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.43M, down from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 56,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 54,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 110,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 517,290 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) by 11,055 shares to 215,635 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,317 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 346,569 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.09% or 9.85 million shares. Whittier Trust reported 12 shares. 86,149 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Corp reported 75,250 shares or 6.66% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.91M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 4,600 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.64M shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 102,051 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 95,241 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 21,265 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 74,318 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 102,529 shares to 488,347 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 130,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock or 5,457 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,596 were accumulated by Stanley. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 55,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 8.07M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb holds 1.99% or 303,699 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. 72,444 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Axa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.23% stake. 539,991 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,579 shares. 1,343 are held by First Personal Finance Services. 2.93 million were reported by Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp. Prudential Public Limited has 1.98 million shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 646,003 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 383,216 shares.

