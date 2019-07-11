As Treehouse Foods (THS) Share Value Declined, Bank Of America Lowered Holding by $3.23 Million; International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Stake by $958,800

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 50,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,697 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 186,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 366,333 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Completes the Sale of McCann’s Irish Oatmeal to B&G Foods – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Analog Devices, Enphase, LivePerson, NCR, Nu Skin, Tiffany, Valero and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about TreeHouse Foods Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Timpani Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.65% or 21,104 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co invested in 0.17% or 784,826 shares. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank reported 6,344 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 119 shares. Invesco Limited reported 512,463 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 20,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 21,265 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,200 shares. Dean Capital Management holds 1.14% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 10,555 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 139,115 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.21% or 1.08M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 400,023 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $85.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 147,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.38 million for 48.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,825 shares. 3,601 were reported by Ajo L P. First National Tru Co holds 23,070 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 5,686 shares. Beese Fulmer Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 2.67M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hikari Pwr owns 144,310 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marathon Mgmt invested 0.87% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accuvest Advsrs reported 0.27% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 4,844 shares. Fosun holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,915 shares. Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers stated it has 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Old-School Tech Giants Offer Great Value and Dividends During the Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19 million shares to 11.19M shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,490 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).