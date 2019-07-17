As Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Share Price Declined, Holder Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose While Cim Has Trimmed Holding by $480,060

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $243.38. About 102,744 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 125,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,115 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 264,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 85,154 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 46.50 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv accumulated 0.11% or 13,200 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 39,754 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,730 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd accumulated 108,282 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 3,049 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9,269 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Fire Gru Incorporated has invested 0.23% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). S&T Bank Pa invested in 2.96% or 204,014 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 139,115 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 20,870 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 22,278 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,941 shares to 138,701 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 76,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).