As Trecora Res (TREC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.80 Million Its Stake; Prospector Partners Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $675,800 as Valuation Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 63,953 shares traded or 58.22% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29 million shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $984,249 for 56.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 142,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,650 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Co accumulated 81 shares. Moreover, Thompson Mgmt has 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 133,940 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 57,000 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.5% or 31,819 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 170,976 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 890 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 232,568 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Highland Cap Management Lp invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axa has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,470 shares. 7,718 are owned by Lincoln Natl. Fjarde Ap holds 0.57% or 734,710 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

