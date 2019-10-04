As Trecora Res Com (TREC) Market Value Rose, Perritt Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Valuation Declined, Qv Investors Has Cut by $5.35 Million Its Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Trecora Res Com (TREC) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 49,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 251,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 300,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trecora Res Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 25,301 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 95,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 488,750 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.37 million, down from 584,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 480,043 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 166,850 shares to 168,450 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.95M for 9.53 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 7,552 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Ltd Company stated it has 74,468 shares. Beutel Goodman And reported 224,999 shares stake. 17,150 are owned by Regions Corporation. The Kansas-based Cognios Lc has invested 0.81% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 5,037 shares. Daiwa Inc has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 31,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrepid Capital reported 23,281 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate invested in 875,346 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Sun Life Financial Inc owns 152 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 94,079 shares. 87,574 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama.

