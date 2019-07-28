As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Value Rose, Osmium Partners Lowered Holding; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.44M market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 88,295 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Celebrates the Successful Debut of its Global Sustainability Campaign – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelzoo Inc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can TripAdvisor Cross $2 Billion In Revenues By Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

