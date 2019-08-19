As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Osmium Partners Decreased Holding by $6.02 Million; As Noble Plc (NE) Stock Price Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Upped by $1.00 Million Its Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.97M market cap company. The stock increased 19.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 5.40M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 08/03/2018 – SGX ISSUES COMPLIANCE NOTICE ON NOBLE GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Soccer-West Ham skipper Noble calls for changes; 16/04/2018 – Goldilocks Holds a 8.1% Stake in Noble; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group’s dissident shareholder sues to block debt deal; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS 10% OF NEW NOBLE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group: ‘No Certainty’ the Proposed Restructuring Will Be Completed; 20/03/2018 – Noble: Not Served With Any Writ Following Reports of Lawsuit by Shareholder Goldilocks; 26/03/2018 – VITOL CEO: NOBLE DEAL WILL BOOST TRADING VOLUMES IN COMING YRS; 10/05/2018 – Noble Appoints Corporate Finance Firm Provenance Capital as Independent Adviser to Evaluate Debt Restructuring Plan; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE NAMES FRASER PEARCE AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 35,272 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 24,000 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Limited. Pnc Financial Service Gp reported 9,576 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pacific Global Mngmt accumulated 0.44% or 689,579 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology Inc has 0.03% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 70,200 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 572,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 85,338 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Everence Management owns 0.04% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 69,870 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 863,017 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0% stake.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 489,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 455,526 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 361 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 64,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc reported 14,569 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 23,190 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 986 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 198,400 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

