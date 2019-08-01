As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.02 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position by $395,300

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 3.76M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2,942 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.66% or 151,561 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 5,136 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,707 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Choate Inv accumulated 61,763 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 137,738 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insight 2811 owns 13,509 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Incorporated holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 91,299 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 34,687 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). At Bank holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 25,383 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 146,898 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 13,400 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 227,042 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 98,488 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0% or 55,565 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 10,595 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 2,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 69,509 shares. 718 are held by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc. The California-based Osmium Prtnrs has invested 6.36% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 14,124 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 10,324 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $5.17 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, worth $37,600.