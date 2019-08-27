As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Decreased Holding by $6.02 Million; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Its Stake by $44.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 4.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.09M, down from 8.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 76,938 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 41 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 455,526 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 222,060 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 2,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 10,595 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 579 shares. Northern reported 98,488 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 74,200 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 36,429 shares. 1,643 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 23,190 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 10,324 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 7,333 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 55,565 shares in its portfolio.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 was bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu.Com (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 61,700 shares to 392,746 shares, valued at $64.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

