As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Share Value Rose, Osmium Partners Has Lowered Position by $6.02 Million; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 62,605 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 29,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Wins 2017 National Tourism Award in China – PR Newswire” published on December 01, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; 3M Misses Q1 Expectations – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Travelzoo’s (NASDAQ:TZOO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. $1.54M worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 457,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 2,588 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc reported 2,969 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Shell Asset Management Company invested in 18,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Company has 718 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 13,400 shares. Osmium Prtn holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 561,855 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Blackrock holds 455,526 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 124,546 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 628,626 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 2.45M shares or 3.5% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 214,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Montecito Commercial Bank owns 5,110 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. S&Co accumulated 16,440 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 237,660 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust owns 8,750 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 443,206 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca reported 0.11% stake. Naples Global Advsr Lc invested in 5,384 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) stated it has 1.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Greenleaf Trust invested in 170,405 shares.