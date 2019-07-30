As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Value Rose, Osmium Partners Cut by $6.02 Million Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 5,580 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $305.02. About 241,814 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,073 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hl Fincl Svcs Lc holds 0.08% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 92,128 shares. 350 are held by Nuwave Inv Management Ltd. Bryn Mawr Company owns 2,246 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 2,179 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mai Cap owns 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,628 shares. Trb Advsr LP holds 4,000 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc stated it has 125,000 shares. Tiger Glob Lc owns 714,000 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. 2,902 were reported by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 25,220 were reported by Timessquare Ltd Liability Corp. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 47.96 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 13,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2,796 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 51,545 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 72,401 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 14,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Co reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 1,259 shares. 69,509 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Blackrock owns 455,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,952 are owned by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Int stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 10,595 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $5.17 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

