As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Valuation Declined, Osmium Partners Has Cut Stake by $6.02 Million; As Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Stock Value Declined, Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Holding by $1.36 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 44,407 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.94M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 622,424 shares traded or 54.77% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,509 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0% or 457,612 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 2,588 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 47,952 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 6,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Invesco Limited owns 13,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 72,401 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 23,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1,700 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $6.28 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 was bought by Smart Christian Alexander.