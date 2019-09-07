As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Cut Stake by $6.02 Million; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $24.32 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 972,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 678,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.67 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 105,452 shares traded or 36.69% up from the average. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Appoints Scott Wang as Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, and General Manager, Greater China – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Travelzoo Stock Rose 3x, Then Dropped 50% – Forbes” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health – PRNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Travelzoo’s stock plummets to pace Nasdaq losers after earnings results – MarketWatch” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Travelzoo’s (NASDAQ:TZOO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.34 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 7,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,870 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 13,400 were reported by Invesco Limited. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 416 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 74,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 51,545 shares in its portfolio. Amer Interest Inc reported 2,969 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 86,359 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 6,200 shares. 72,401 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Northern has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $162.58M for 50.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Opthea’s Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 in Wet AMD to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session of EURETINA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.