As Travelers Cos (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Huntington National Bank Has Cut by $1.62 Million Its Position; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Upped Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $428,400

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 168,371 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 10,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 111,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, down from 122,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 106,386 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech invested in 92,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.51% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 6,210 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.56% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carroll Fin Assoc Inc reported 394 shares. Hellman Jordan Inc Ma reported 3,443 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.9% or 15,635 shares. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.04% or 26,134 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 26,791 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase accumulated 140,876 shares. Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 952 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loudon Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.37% or 2,842 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 284,612 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

