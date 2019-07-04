As Travelers Cos (TRV) Stock Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Raised by $15.89 Million Its Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Decreased Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $905,256

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 6,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33M, down from 604,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 115,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.18 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 593,506 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,682 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $198.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 153,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,627 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $182.85M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

