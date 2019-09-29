As Travelers Cos (TRV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Decreased Stake by $914,115; Tech Data (TECD) Stock Value Declined While Horizon Investment Services Raised by $305,240 Its Stake

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 6,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 267,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.93M, down from 273,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.20 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,738 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 38,477 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 0.33% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 69,987 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 135,733 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ameriprise has 221,261 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,422 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc holds 22,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. American Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 31,659 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 15,142 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 3,193 shares to 273,347 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Incorporated (NYSE:GIS) by 7,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.61 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)