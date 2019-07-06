As Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Share Price Rose, Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $860,587

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.08M, down from 504,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 581,116 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Announces the Start of the 2019 Travelers Championship – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Institute Hosts Ninth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Michael, Fires Boost Catastrophic Losses For Travelers, But Earnings Beat Street Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $636.61M for 15.66 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Financial Partners A by 9,630 shares to 40,389 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).