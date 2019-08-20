As Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Cut Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Raised by $349,530 Its Position

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 24,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.7. About 328,381 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $331.88. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 301 shares to 825 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.58 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

