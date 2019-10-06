As Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $479,929; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $9.22 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 13,203 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 16,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 204,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19,156 shares to 31,563 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $619.98 million for 15.29 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate has 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 5,062 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.64% or 27,354 shares. Security Trust Com stated it has 63,018 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 439,304 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors, Georgia-based fund reported 6,223 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.14% or 56,915 shares. 7,315 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,384 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 366,109 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Telos Cap accumulated 11,078 shares. Jones Lllp owns 16,260 shares. Mgmt Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 150 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 4,893 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.08 million shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 38,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

