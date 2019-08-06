As Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Position; Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 101,833 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, up from 97,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 1.09M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,111 shares as the company's stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 200,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38M, down from 205,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 522,355 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares to 303,702 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,755 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1.43M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 5,290 shares. The New York-based Darsana Lp has invested 20.56% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 36,520 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 4,535 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 24,194 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru invested in 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 30,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited holds 10,097 shares. 4,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 21,061 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% or 132,986 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 325,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.