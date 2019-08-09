As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $417,165; Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Shareholder Botty Investors Trimmed Position by $5.00 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 345,284 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36 million, up from 342,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 188,057 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 64,846 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Communication Inc owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,386 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 1.53M shares. M&T National Bank Corporation reported 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura owns 125,949 shares. Bridgecreek Lc invested in 0.61% or 83,950 shares. 954,200 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Sigma Planning reported 39,754 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 2.49M shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). National Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.01 million shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 9,429 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. Bokf Na reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 767,995 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.34 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 653,523 shares to 327,408 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 26,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,223 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).