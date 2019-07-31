As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut by $482,514 Its Holding; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,677 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.06. About 1.07M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,546 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 70,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $147.49. About 557,001 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Cos., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares to 261,175 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166 shares to 11,013 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Downgrades Lam Research (LRCX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. 2,050 shares were sold by Heckart Christine, worth $354,616.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oaktop Capital Ii Ltd Partnership holds 11.83% or 316,504 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications stated it has 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 750 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York reported 12,300 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 114,490 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.21% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,351 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 49,800 shares. West Oak Cap Llc invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Quantitative Investment Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,200 shares. Fort Lp reported 3 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.12% or 54,652 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7,755 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% or 10,724 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 480 shares.