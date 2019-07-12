As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose, Markston International Has Trimmed Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Position by $4.07 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 4.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 108,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 314,780 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,872 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset, Oregon-based fund reported 16,489 shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,615 shares. Montecito Bancorporation And Trust accumulated 16,882 shares. Boltwood Management holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,879 shares. The California-based Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ycg Ltd Liability holds 54,589 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 15,083 were accumulated by Regent Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal Tru owns 76,033 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 622 shares. Wealthquest Corp has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bailard reported 70,715 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.14% or 317,332 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,776 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd owns 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,989 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,780 shares to 80,812 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $638.98M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.