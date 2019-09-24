As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Sns Financial Group Cut Its Holding by $436,868; Tygh Capital Management Boosted Position in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by $1.57 Million as Stock Declined

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 13,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.54. About 840,481 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 120,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 520,723 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 400,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 82,583 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 56,743 shares. 36,232 were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Covington Cap Mgmt owns 441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 131,139 shares. 1.82M were reported by Blackrock. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,256 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 22,125 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 223,621 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 18,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 9,651 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 86,249 shares to 128,710 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 52,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.46 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

