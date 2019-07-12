As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Lowered by $688,288 Its Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Stake in Kraft Foods (MDLZ) as Valuation Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 5,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,532 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, down from 194,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 361,021 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,040 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 2.23M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 54,161 shares to 866,377 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 200,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $638.95 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.75M for 23.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 0.35% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 68,810 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 2.8% or 129,573 shares. Deltec Asset Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited owns 151,714 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Matrix Asset New York has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 108,104 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 8,022 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,058 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 91,763 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.11% or 42,068 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.37% or 13,423 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.