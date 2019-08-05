As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Holder Guggenheim Capital Raised Position; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased Its At&T (T) Stake by $2.15 Million; Market Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 30.96 million shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 14,453 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 101,777 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 87,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 1.58M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 31,620 shares to 137,419 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,340 shares, and cut its stake in Tier Reit Inc.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr Inc owns 40,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 20,300 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Inc invested in 32,867 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jones Lllp owns 70,587 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rdl Financial holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 30,628 shares. 29,081 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Llc. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 0.4% or 196,080 shares. Hillswick Asset Management Limited holds 288,783 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Burns J W reported 79,049 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.49% or 66,566 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.63% or 100,233 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc owns 100,616 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.