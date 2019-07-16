As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Havens Advisors Decreased Its Avista (AVA) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 899,992 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 255,992 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA & CITY & BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS CO AND AVISTA RECEIVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares to 278,116 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.70 million for 34.24 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

