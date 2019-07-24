As Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Oracle Investment Management Upped Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 113.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 125,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,483 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, up from 110,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.96. About 896,126 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.52M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70,060 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Players All-In With Acasti Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amarin up 3% premarket on draft ICER report confirming Vascepa value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin: The Effect Of Its $400 Million Equity Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Beats Earnings & Misses Revenues in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.83 million activity. Ketchum Steven B sold 37,530 shares worth $644,373. Kalb Michael Wayne also sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 23,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 6,354 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 49,940 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 0.07% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 10,000 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 351,577 shares. Williams Jones & Lc invested in 0.02% or 33,500 shares. Geode Capital has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Pura Vida Lc owns 235,204 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. West Chester Capital Advisors has 2.59% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hood River Capital Management Lc has invested 2.15% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 9,322 shares. 357,522 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 75,038 shares.