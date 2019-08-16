As Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Its Stake by $2.98 Million; Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding as Valuation Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 21,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 127,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 105,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 653,361 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $167.38. About 373,965 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,438 shares to 229,084 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 12,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,778 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.