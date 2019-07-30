As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Wills Financial Group Lowered Its Position; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Lifted Holding by $305,500

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $148.74. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.35M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 12,330 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wade G W has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Choate Advsrs owns 24,397 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 50,470 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 69,457 shares. First Business Inc has 0.19% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 322,413 shares. Natixis holds 959,405 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 36,608 shares. Moreover, Chartist Inc Ca has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 18,609 shares. Citadel Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 145,308 shares. City Hldgs owns 200 shares.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,452 shares to 265,712 shares, valued at $50.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.69 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.