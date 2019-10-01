As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Wade G W & Has Decreased Stake by $2.15 Million; At&T (T) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Stake by $497,112

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 15,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 254,961 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, up from 239,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 14,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 17,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 816,717 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,257 shares to 84,623 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.68 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.29% or 33,886 shares. 25.45 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 5.22 million shares. Financial Professionals holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5,641 shares. Biondo Investment Ltd Llc owns 99,720 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated holds 99,298 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 41.05M shares. Heritage Management Corporation reported 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roundview Ltd Liability Com accumulated 63,254 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 79,783 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fragasso Grp has 18,838 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 8,730 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 20,014 shares to 300 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).