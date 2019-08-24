As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Trimmed Holding by $711,030; Blackrock (BLK) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.36M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.27 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 18,315 shares to 46,907 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,281 shares to 107,787 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,593 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).