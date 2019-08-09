As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Private Management Group Has Decreased Stake; As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shares Declined, Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 20,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 105,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 126,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $149.22. About 873,470 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 103,915 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 30,112 shares to 827,571 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $620.71M for 15.74 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are Way More Productive Than AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CHSP and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 500 Points – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.