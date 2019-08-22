As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Holding by $711,030; Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $13.20 Million as Shares Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 13.33 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – NARA: The National Archives Celebrates Betty Ford Centennial Tuesday, April 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Lone Star Ford; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS WED,; 15/03/2018 – Ford aims for `freshest line-up in the US’ by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Ford working to relocate truck parts production after supplier fire; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN; 09/04/2018 – STREETSCOOTER: FORD TRANSIT DEALERS TO SELL WORK, WORK L MODELS

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $148.04. About 359,275 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,379 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 10,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 749,064 are held by Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated. Eagle Asset has 186,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1.69M shares. 29,104 were reported by Finemark Comml Bank Trust. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.08% stake. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ameritas owns 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 177,886 shares. 228,453 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Cordasco Financial Networks owns 3,230 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 0.38% or 286,000 shares. Freestone Limited owns 105,369 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 10,604 shares. Paragon Management Lc holds 426,311 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 100,000 shares to 470,700 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.