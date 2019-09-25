As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Martin Investment Management Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Upped

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 52,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 59,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.72. About 239,991 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 142.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 8.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,030 were accumulated by Beach Invest Mngmt Lc. Albion Fincl Gru Inc Ut holds 2.75% or 158,723 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 3.08% or 877,767 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership stated it has 264,238 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited, Korea-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 366,993 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Assocs Oh reported 310,485 shares stake. Jensen Investment Mngmt holds 4.59 million shares or 7.01% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 5.58% or 60,186 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.24% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Windward Capital Management Com Ca holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 25,312 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 21.81 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Oklahoma-based Communications Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,579 shares to 30,031 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,623 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares to 133,420 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).