As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose, Nuance Investments Lowered Position by $37.16 Million; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $5.52 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 249,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 753,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.72 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.61. About 476,848 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 141,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, up from 103,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 184,230 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 831 are held by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Washington Cap Mgmt holds 0.5% or 3,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 66,599 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 227,421 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Ltd has 0.75% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,600 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.17% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Td Asset Management accumulated 41,907 shares. Paloma Management Co reported 28,918 shares stake. 4,667 were accumulated by Scotia. Tortoise Investment Lc owns 5 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 461,311 shares. Rdl Inc invested in 0.15% or 1,500 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Investec Asset reported 126,695 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 31,073 shares to 17,372 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,058 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

