As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose, Holder Markston International Has Cut by $815,150 Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Boosted Its Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 102,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 108,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc reported 1,635 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Edgemoor Investment has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 338 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 230 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 102,532 shares. 31,044 are owned by Pointstate Limited Partnership. Community Bancorporation Na reported 110 shares. 952 are held by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy). Homrich Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 24,122 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 485 shares. 125 were reported by Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Mgmt invested in 2.52% or 631,102 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,310 shares to 54,585 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).