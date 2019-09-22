As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Position by $852,727; As Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $314,772

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 1,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 30,679 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 32,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 2.43M shares traded or 96.98% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.32% or 36,168 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested in 3,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Com has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,123 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il owns 800 shares. 3,172 are held by Finemark Financial Bank Tru. Autus Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 7,391 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Llc holds 5.41% or 49,150 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 308,054 shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 91,184 shares. Ptnrs Grp Inc Holding Ag reported 3.59% stake. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 3.52 million shares. 15,227 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Greatmark Investment Prtn has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Korea Investment holds 286,274 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 90,044 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 93,584 shares to 130,184 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exone Co (NASDAQ:XONE) by 42,938 shares to 78,240 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,716 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.