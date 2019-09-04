As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Truenorth Has Trimmed Holding; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Nwi Management LP Cut Its Stake by $5.58 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 183,366 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 6.50M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,713 shares to 317,834 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 285,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,738 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.64 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

