As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Decreased Its Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Holding by $469,906

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 3.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 149,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 1.19M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,379 shares to 11,753 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,020 were accumulated by Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company owns 65,230 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 87,948 are held by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 0.14% or 67,268 shares. Addenda holds 27,458 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 215,857 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company reported 5,591 shares. Davenport Lc owns 85,455 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment accumulated 46,577 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 11,820 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 9,292 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.17M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Company reported 187,065 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 36,111 shares to 122,781 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

