As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Holder Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Position by $452,922; Buckle (BKE) Stock Value Rose While Sprott Has Boosted by $540,000 Its Position

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 66,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 70,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 1.11M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 384,534 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 113,856 shares to 904,661 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

