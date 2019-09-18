As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Valuation Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased by $449,682 Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Stake Held by Hamel Associates Inc

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 2.46M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 1.17M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,527 shares to 38,004 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,907 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Alexion Stock Is Slipping Because an Amgen Bid Looks Less Likely – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.