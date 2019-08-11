As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Valuation Rose, Nuance Investments Has Upped by $40.95 Million Its Position; Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Its Wsfs Financial Com (WSFS) Holding by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Com (WSFS) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 30,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 75,456 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 189,420 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 298,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.62M, up from 704,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Bank and Beneficial Bank Agree to Sell Five New Jersey Retail Banking Offices to The Bank of Princeton – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photo Release — WSFS Announces Retail Regional Leadership Team to Manage the Bank’s Expanded Retail Footprint – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives Stockholder Approval to Combine with Beneficial Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7,978 shares to 59,774 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com S (NYSE:TDS) by 16,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,264 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 71,193 shares to 152,838 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 126,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,913 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).