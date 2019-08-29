As Travelers Companies (Put) (TRV) Shares Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) (TRV) by 89.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 255,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 285,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 1.01M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 2.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 63,301 shares to 108,567 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bennicas & holds 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 13,796 shares. Moreover, Mariner Llc has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,258 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.20M shares. Old Fincl Bank In holds 65,937 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 19,877 shares. Navellier has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 82,653 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,489 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,741 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.08% or 679,390 shares. Stack Mgmt Incorporated reported 214,988 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 13,387 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 341,852 shares. Stewart Patten Com Lc accumulated 7,508 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 7,761 shares to 22,552 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).