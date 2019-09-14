As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Rose, Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 8,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 4,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,375 shares to 12,381 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,676 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Benin Mgmt has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 160,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability owns 66,524 shares. 19,754 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Tru Asset Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,348 shares. Timber Creek Cap Lc holds 3.83% or 44,404 shares in its portfolio. Clal Ins Enter Ltd owns 570,000 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 126,745 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 89,978 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca reported 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Cap Ltd accumulated 47,196 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 297,599 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 19,425 shares to 55,488 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

