As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined, Investment House Has Cut Holding

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 111,292 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 121,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20 million shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.64 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares to 42,785 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $188.68 million for 6.43 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VALHI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:DSS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.