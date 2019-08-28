As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Federal Signal Com (FSS) Market Value Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Upped by $435,975 Its Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.02. About 404,017 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (FSS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 187,377 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 169,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.99 lastly. It is down 33.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares to 177,455 shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.40 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sandp Midcap 400 Etf Trus (MDY) by 4,360 shares to 3,660 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 51,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,189 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New Com (NYSE:IRM).

