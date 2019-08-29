As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lowered by $356,063 Its Position; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 131.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 19,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 15,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 1.53M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 438,665 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn owns 11,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 4,767 shares. Towercrest, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,558 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Company owns 1,828 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,260 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,275 shares. 17,692 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund. 288,234 were reported by Natixis. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,280 shares. Bancorporation has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Goldman Sachs has 5.69M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And holds 6,630 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3,848 shares. Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.91% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “ASX to Implement Blockchain Technology by 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,749 shares to 5,248 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 163,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.