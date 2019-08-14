As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shares Rose, Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Cut Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Dalal Street Raised Position

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 3.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 84,948 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fagan Associates Inc has 0.51% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Invsts Llc has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,299 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Grassi Mngmt invested in 34,650 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co reported 28,975 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd reported 0.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 629,130 shares. Andra Ap owns 155,300 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 166,400 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.96M shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 37,702 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.03 million shares.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.