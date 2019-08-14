As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Price Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $356,063; Rafferty Asset Management Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 4,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $369.39. About 267,601 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 404,599 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,036 shares to 25,760 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 598,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.15% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Johnson Counsel holds 786 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 0.94% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.34 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Sun Life Fincl reported 134 shares stake. New Amsterdam Partners Lc Ny invested in 878 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Associate has 0.84% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 6,391 shares. Beacon Financial Gp has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,506 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 46,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Com has invested 6.44% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 17,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 201,698 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.28 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).